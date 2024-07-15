Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Declines By 26.6%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,700 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 404,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Koss Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of KOSS opened at $9.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.99 million, a P/E ratio of -75.67 and a beta of -0.61. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koss in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,147. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.



