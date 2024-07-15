Short Interest in Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Grows By 44.9%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Leon’s Furniture stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.68. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

