Short Interest in Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Increases By 21.7%

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 674,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,050.3 days.

Mobico Group Price Performance

Shares of Mobico Group stock remained flat at $0.66 on Monday. Mobico Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

