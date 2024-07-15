Short Interest in Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Increases By 21.7%

Mobico Group Plc (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 820,100 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 674,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,050.3 days.
Mobico Group Price Performance
Shares of Mobico Group stock remained flat at $0.66 on Monday. Mobico Group has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.
About Mobico Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobico Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mobico Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobico Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.