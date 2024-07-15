Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Declines By 24.2%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,822,300 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 3,723,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,223.0 days.

Nihon M&A Center Price Performance

Shares of NHMAF remained flat at $5.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. Nihon M&A Center has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.