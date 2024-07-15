Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Decreases By 27.7%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ORIX Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $21.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. ORIX has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

