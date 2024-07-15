Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Decreases By 27.7%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ORIX Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ORXCF remained flat at $21.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. ORIX has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $23.27.
About ORIX
