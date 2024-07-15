Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Increases By 21.6%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,361,800 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 25,784,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 87.4 days.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:PILBF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 113,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,883. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.
About Pilbara Minerals
