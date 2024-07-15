Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Decreases By 22.6%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:PRE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. 53,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.14. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 282.96%. On average, analysts predict that Prenetics Global will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Prenetics Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prenetics Global stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.12% of Prenetics Global worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

