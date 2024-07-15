Short Interest in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Drops By 14.2%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 449,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 524,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Proto Labs Price Performance

PRLB stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $820.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Further Reading

