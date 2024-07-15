Short Interest in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Rises By 27.0%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in York Water by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. York Water has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that York Water will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

