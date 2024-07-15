Short Interest in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Decreases By 14.9%

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

Read Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:URI traded up $27.83 on Monday, hitting $707.41. 592,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $656.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $651.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.