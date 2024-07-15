Significant Wealth Partners LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 332,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $2,902,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. 935,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,953. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

