Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 200.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.93. 283,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.