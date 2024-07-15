Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,373,000 after purchasing an additional 72,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after buying an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 896,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,244. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

