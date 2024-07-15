Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Director Sells C$18,736.90 in Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Wahl sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$18,736.90.
Sebastian Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Sebastian Wahl sold 45,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$12,150.00.
- On Friday, May 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 80,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$20,168.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 26,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.
Silver X Mining Stock Down 1.8 %
Silver X Mining stock opened at C$0.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. Silver X Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.35.
Silver X Mining Company Profile
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
