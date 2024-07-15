Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 614,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 253,961 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $6.83.
Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $719.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
