Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 614,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 253,961 shares.The stock last traded at $6.68 and had previously closed at $6.83.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $719.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

