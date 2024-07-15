SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

