Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,934,275. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

