S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

NYSE SPGI traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $482.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,249. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $483.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $440.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

