S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $481.37

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $481.37 and last traded at $480.83, with a volume of 131524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $478.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 432,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.