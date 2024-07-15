SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.7% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $26,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 370,483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 1,523,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

