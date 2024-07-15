SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

SPTL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.53. 2,633,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,350. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

