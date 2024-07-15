SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.44

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 37165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDYV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

