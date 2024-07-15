SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 119,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,071. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

