SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $130.21. The stock had a trading volume of 241,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,878. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

