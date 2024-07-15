Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.25 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.49.

Shares of SPR opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

