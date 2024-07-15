SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head-To-Head Survey

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and SRIVARU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 0 0 N/A SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and SRIVARU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $24.69 million 0.01 $15.17 million ($11.19) 0.00 SRIVARU $112,409.00 66.58 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -221.51% -221.78% -69.89% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -1.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SRIVARU beats Lightning eMotors on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, transit buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

