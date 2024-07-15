STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.97. 521,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

