Steem Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $91.45 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,808.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.05 or 0.00623457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00111882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00036985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00246217 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00069477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 466,592,472 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

