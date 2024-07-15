Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stepan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 90.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.1% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 60,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Stepan by 60.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stepan by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 694,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.