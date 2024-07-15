Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.51. 45,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,672. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

