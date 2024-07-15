Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$47.88.

ATZ opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$47.88.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

