Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Humacyte Call Options (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,744 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical volume of 1,895 call options.

Humacyte Stock Up 20.7 %

Shares of Humacyte stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,861. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Humacyte news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 232.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 222,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

