StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $293.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences



Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

