StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

