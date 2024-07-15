StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.11 on Friday. Remark has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.