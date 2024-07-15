StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Trading Down 39.4 %

CAMP stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $660,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CalAmp stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.34% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

