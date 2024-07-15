StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

