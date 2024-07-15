StockNews.com Upgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PVH by 1,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 335,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 711.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 299,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

