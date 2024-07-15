StockNews.com Upgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.06.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $153.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

