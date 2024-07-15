Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases 717 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

V stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.45. 6,810,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,419. The company has a market cap of $490.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.82 and its 200-day moving average is $274.11. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

