Stonebrook Private Inc. Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,354. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $634.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.