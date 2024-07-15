Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,401,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,562,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $369.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $10.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.78. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

