Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 6.9%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 612,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,126,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMMT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.13 and a beta of -0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.