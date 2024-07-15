SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

SuRo Capital stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 39.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 316.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

