SVB Leerink Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $127.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $106.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.86.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2 %

LNTH stock opened at $123.42 on Thursday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,458 shares of company stock worth $3,727,268 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

