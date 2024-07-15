Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
