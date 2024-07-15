Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Up 4.7 %
EVOL stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.
About Symbolic Logic
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.