Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $616.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,388. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.51 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $587.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,870 shares of company stock worth $49,055,307. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

