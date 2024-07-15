Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

SYPR stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

