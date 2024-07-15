Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
SYPR stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
