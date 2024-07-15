T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.12. 1,577,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,632. The company has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,055,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,918,696,141.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $30,701,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,055,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,918,696,141.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508,181 shares of company stock worth $928,515,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

