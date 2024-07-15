TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TASK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Quarry LP raised its position in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

